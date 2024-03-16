Dharwad district administration all set for polls

March 16, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the Election Commission of India announcing the poll dates and Model Code of Conduct coming into force, the Dharwad district administration is all set to hold the poll process in a free and fair manner.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and Returning Officer of Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency Divya Prabhu G.R.J. said that the Dharwad election would be held in the second phase of elections in Karnataka on May 7. Having already made requisite arrangements for the smooth conduct of the election, the administration would take every possible step to check poll malpractices, she said.

Voters

The Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of 17.91 lakh voters from eight Assembly constituencies namely Dharwad, Hubballi-Dharwad West, Hubballi Dharwad Central, Hubballi Dharwad East, Kundagol, Kalghatagi, Navalgund in Dharwad district and Shiggoan in Haveri district.

Of the total 17.91 lakh voters, 8.99 lakh are male, 8.92 lakh are female and 97 are transgender. Among these, 31,412 are first-time voters.

Ms. Prabhu said that as per the directions from the ECI, the administration had formed several teams to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. The Model Code of Conduct would continue till the entire election process was completed on June 6, she said. She added that the election notification would be issued on April 12 and from the same day the candidates could file their nomination papers. ”April 19 is the last date for filing nomination papers and the April 22 last day for withdrawal of nomination papers. The polling will be held on May 7 and the counting of votes on June 4. The entire election process will be completed by June 6,” she said.

Polling stations

Ms. Prabhu said that a total 1,652 polling stations would be set up in Dharwad district and 241 in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district. A proposal had also been sent to the ECI seeking permission to set up eight auxiliary polling stations in urban areas, she said.

ZP CEO Swaroopa T.K., Police commissioner Renuka Sukumar were present.

