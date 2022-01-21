Dharwad dist. gets more medical infrastructure

Round-the-clock OPDs set up in several hospitals

The district administration has opened round-the-clock out-patient departments in the District Hospital and seven medical facilities in Dharwad district. To meet the increased demand for consultation and COVID-19 tests, round-the-clock OPDs were opened in eight large hospitals in the district, including the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and the Civil Hospital. These will have OPD counters also for children and pregnant women.

This is part of the series of initiatives being taken by the district administration and the Health Department to set up additional medical infrastructure in government hospitals. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that 24 x 7 OPDs have been opened in the Civil Hospital, KIMS, Railway Hospital, Chitguppi Hospital, ESI Hospital, Anjuman Hostel, B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan at Sangolli Rayanna Nagar and at Morarji Desai Residential School at Anchatgeri. These places already have COVID Care Centres and now, they also have the OPDs.

Fever Clinics were opened at the District Hospital, KIMS, Chitguppi and ESI hospital, Railway Hospital and at SDM Hospital. In these facilities, swabs will be collected from patients. And, treatment for fever and other common ailments will be provided.

The total number of active cases in Dharwad crossed 3,787, with the last 2,000 cases coming in the last three-four days. The Government is taking focused steps in combating the epidemic. Opening round-the-clock OPDs is expected to reduce anxiety among people. Apart from this, there are 58 swab collection units in the district. They are located at 51 PHCs and at taluk hospitals at Kalghatgi, Kundgol, Navalgund, Railway Hospital and at SDM Hospital.

Five mobile swab collection vans have been introduced to visit every taluk.