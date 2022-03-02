Dharwad Deputy Commissioner visits families of stranded students

There are four families whose children went to Ukraine to pursue a course in medicine

In the wake of the death of an Indian student in the war-hit Ukraine, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil on Wednesday visited four families in Dharwad district whose children are in Ukraine pursuing a course in medicine.

Two students from Dharwad city and one each from Hubballi city and Yaraguppi in Kundgol taluk are pursuing medical courses in different parts of Ukraine and are yet to be evacuated from the war zone.

Accompanied by other officials, Mr. Patil visited these families, consoled them and apprised them of the diplomatic efforts being made to get the students back to India safely. He said that the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Indian Embassy in Ukraine and the State Government are making all-out efforts to get safe passage for the stranded students to return to India.

Mr. Patil met the families of Milan N. Devamane and Foujiya Mulla of Dharwad, Nazilla Babajan Gajipur of Hubballi and Chaitra Gangadhar Samshi of Yaraguppi village and explained to them the position of their children.

“As per information, Chaitra Samshi is proceeding to Poland border by train, Foujiya Mulla has reached Romania. Milan Devmane too is crossing the Ukraine border and Nazilla Gajipur is in transit because of which efforts to contact her over here phone have not been successful. Indian Foreign Affairs Ministry has made arrangements for food, accommodation and other amenities in Romania, Poland, nations bordering Ukraine on the east. All steps are being taken to bring the students back and their parents should not panic,” he told the families.

Meanwhile, during his visit, Chaitra Samshi made a video call to her parents and Mr. Patil also spoke to her and asked her not to panic as all arrangements are being made to get them back.

Mr. Patil was accompanied by Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Gopalkrishna B. and Tahsildars Santosh Biradar, Shashidhar Nashi, Prakash Nashi and Ashok Shiggavi.