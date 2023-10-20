Dharwad Deputy Commissioner promises time-bound solutions to people’s problems

October 20, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has promised that steps will be taken to ensure time-bound solutions to the issues raised during the Janata Darshan by finding local solutions as much as possible.

He was chairing the taluk-level Janata Darshan programme at Annigeri town in Dharwad district on Friday. Mr. Hegde said that those issues that required decision at the State level would be sent to the State government for further orders.

“At Janata Darshan, individual and community issues and memoranda will be received. Officials of various departments will respond immediately to resolve the problems. If the problems or issues are related to government policies, then the same will be forwarded to the State government with suitable recommendation,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said all necessary steps were being taken to respond to the people’s problems and officials had been given directions to respond immediately to the issues. “We will take action against people who cause public nuisance and sell liquor illegally, those who encroach upon public spaces and misuse government facilities,” he said.

Inaugurating the Janata Darshan, Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi said that through the programme, the government was trying to make the administration more active and officials more responsible for their actions.

Referring to the declaration of Navalgund and Annigeri taluks as ‘drought-hit, Mr. Konaraddi said that soon the drought-relief works would be initiated. The zilla panchayat had released ₹2 crore each to both the taluks for taking various development works, he said.

Annigeri Taluk Panchayat executive officer Bhagyashree Jahagirdar, president of the Annigeri TMC Mehaboobi Navalgund and various officials were present.