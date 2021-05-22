Dharwad DC’s appeal to public

HUBBALLI

22 May 2021 00:12 IST

After having announced a complete weekend lockdown, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil on Friday appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the guidelines to make the lockdown successful.

The complete lockdown has been announced from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Monday, barring essential services.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Patil said that time would be given from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday to purchase milk products, fruits, and vegetables only. Grocery stores and hotels will be closed and construction activities were barred.

Only food processing units, those dealing with perishable goods, and specific industries were permitted to operate apart from movement of transport goods, government vehicles, and those on COVID-19 duty, he said.

To a query, he clarified that the farmers would be permitted to purchase seeds and fertilizer from shops nearer to their villages or hoblis within the permitted time.