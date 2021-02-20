Dharwad DC urges Kogilageri residents to make use of govt. scheme

HUBBALLI

20 February 2021 18:40 IST

He visits them as part of State government’s ambitious village stay programme

The ambitious plan of the State government to take the administration to the doorsteps of the public was launched in Dharwad district on Saturday with the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad visiting and spending seven hours with the people at Kogilageri village in Alnavar taluk of the district.

The village stay is part of the ‘Janara Baagilige Zillaadalita’ (district administration at people’s doorsteps) programme of the government which will be held every third Saturday.

Speaking to the residents of Kogilageri after being given a warm welcome by children and elders alike, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil called on them to make good use of the programme to get their grievances redressed.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is an ambitious programme launched to provide all services and facilities related to Revenue Department to the residents at their doorsteps. District and taluk officials will be with the people for several hours and people should make good use of it,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that he had received 27 memoranda in the first round of the interaction and they had been immediately sent for further action to respective departments. He said the Joint Director of Social Welfare Department had been asked to provide ₹20 lakh grants for SC colony development in the village and steps would be taken to construct drainage.

Mr. Patil said that all those cases where district administration could take a decision would be resolved on the spot. Applications on social welfare schemes would also be sanctioned on the spot, he said, adding that the issue of land requirement for graveyard in the village would be sorted out in coordination with the Forest Department.

On the occasion, officials of various departments spoke about the various government schemes and programmes and asked them to use the benefits.

President of Aravatagi Gram Panchayat Ameenabai Kashinagunti, Assistant Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, Tahsildar Amaresh Pammar, and other officials were present.

Under the village stay programme, the officials are required to stay in the designated village from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, tahsildars also conducted village stay in different taluks.

As part of the programme, Deputy Commissioner of Haveri S.B. Shettennavar spent seven hours at Hosaneeralagi village in Savanur taluk of the district, while Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M. Sundaresh Babu visited Churchihal village in Mundaragi taluk, and Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district Mullai Muhilan M.P. visited Haadavalli village of Bhatkal taluk.