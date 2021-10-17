Dharwad DC receives 300 applications during village stay

After a long gap owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the village stay programme of Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil was held on Saturday, at Vanahalli in Dharwad taluk. Officials received close to 300 applications pertaining to various grievances.

The grievances included demand for increasing frequency of the State transport buses, clearing encroachment of government school campus, speedy distribution of title deeds, and applications seeking benefits under various social security schemes.

On Friday, the Revenue officials had visited houses in five villages under the Kanakur Gram Panchayat and had received 139 applications. On Saturday, two counters, set up at Vanahalli village, received over 138 applications, the officials said.

Mr. Patil who addressed the village residents, said the whole exercise was to take the district administration to the doorstep of people so that their problems were resolved immediately. “The administration has taken some key initiatives to solve the issues of the villagers in their respective gram panchayats. This novel programme of the government has enabled the villagers to air their grievances directly and to avoid visiting district headquarters for every small work,” he said.

Mr. Patil said the programme had also helped the administration to ensure that social welfare schemes of the government reached more number of people in rural areas so as to make them empowered.

Earlier, Mr. Patil who was accompanied by a team of officials and employees was accorded a traditional welcome. Before reaching Vanahalli, Mr. Patil also visited Kavalgiri and Chandanmatti villages and inspected schools and other facilities at the villages. At Vanahalli, the Deputy Commissioner was taken in a procession to the programme venue on an embellished bullock cart. But before attending the stage programme at the government school campus, he visited anganwadi centres and government schools.