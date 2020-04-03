Dharwad COVID-19 patientshows health improvement

There has been improvement in the health of the lone person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharwad district and the recent test result has turned out to be negative, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said.

He was speaking to presspersons at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Thursday after visiting various localities in Hubballi, including Nagashettikoppa, Udaynagar, Ramnagar and Old Hubballi, and hearing the grievances of the general public and police personnel on duty.

Mr. Shettar said that after a few days of treatment administered to the COVID-19 positive person, the test results of his throat swabs had tested negative. However, the doctors were waiting for the results of another test and all necessary precautions had been taken while keeping the patient under observation.

Making an appeal to the public not to panic, he said that all those from the district who had taken part in the the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi recently had been quarantined and their throat swabs had been sent for testing.

Earlier, while interacting with residents of various localities maintaining social distance, the Minister appealed to them to adhere to the lockdown restrictions. He told them that ration for two months was being provided through the public distribution system and shortly, various pensions would be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries.

At the Kittur Chennamma Circle, the Minister sought details from the police personnel on whether they had been provided with proper protective gear and whether food was being supplied to them at the right time.

The Minister was accompanied by his brother and MLC Pradeep Shettar, Chairman of HDUDA Nagesh Kalaburgi and others.