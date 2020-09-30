Dharwad Civil Hospital gets oxygen tank

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil inaugurating the 6,000-litre capacity liquid medical oxygen tank at the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Hubballi

30 September 2020 22:29 IST

The District Civil Hospital in Dharwad, which earlier used to get oxygen cylinders for treating patients, now has its own 6,000-litre capacity tank storing liquid medical oxygen.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil inaugurated the new facility at the Civil Hospital on Wednesday and said that all necessary arrangements were being made and facilities being set up for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Mr. Patil said that till date the Civil Hospital in Dharwad was using 80 jumbo cylinders of liquid medical oxygen daily for treating patients. “It had become cumbersome as the jumbo oxygen cylinders had to be transported for refilling. Now, there will be no such problem as oxygen supply will be through a centralised supply system attached to the oxygen tank. Both time and transportation cost will be saved,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Civil Hospital was following in the footsteps of KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, which had so far treated over 4,000 patients. “The Civil Hospital is following the treatment protocol adopted by KIMS and so far 540 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged from the hospital,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that although there was shortage of paramedical staff, specialists and hi-tech medical facilities, the existing staff and doctors at the Civil Hospital were giving their best and playing a major role in extending healthcare facilities to the poor.

He said that a new 100-bed hospital would soon be coming up on the Civil Hospital premises with all hi-tech facilities. District Surgeon Shivakumar Mankar and other health officials and doctors were present.