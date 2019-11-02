Dharwad city wears a festive look as Rajyotsava is celebrated with gaiety

The city wore a festive look as the district administration, various voluntary and pro-Kannada organisations, educational institutions and others celebrated the 64th Rajyotsava with much pomp and gaiety here on Friday.

The celebrations bear special significance here as Dharwad has been the launching pad of the State unification movement and several other pro-Kannada movements over the years.

A large number of people thronged the Rajyotsava programme organised by the district administration at the R.N. Shetty District Stadium here.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa hoisted the national tricolour, received the guard of honour from the enforcement forces, NCC, Scouts and Guides and delivered the Rajyotsava address.

Ms. Deepa, in her address, said that the district administration has taken all steps to help the victims of rain and floods that battered the district recently.

The relief works are under way. A total of 20,697 houses and public infrastructure worth ₹ 672.04 crore were damaged during the floods. In the farm sector, crops standing on 1.32 lakh hectares and horticulture crop on 38,829 hectares have been damaged. Flood relief works are being carried out on priority basis, she said.

Ms. Deepa referred to the historical significance of Kannada and the land and remembered the role played by the people of Dharwad in igniting a popular movement demanding formation of a linguistic province by unifying the Kannada-speaking areas.

Different cultural programmes by schoolchildren were organised on the occasion. Later, prizes were distributed to teams from the Presentation Girls High School, Jawahar Navoday Vidyalaya and Basel Mission Boys High School who won the first, second and third prizes respectively in marchpast. Zilla panchayat president Vijayalakshmi Patil, CEO B.C. Satish, Police Commissioner R. Dileep and others were present.

Rajyotsava was celebrated at the Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha which institution has played a decisive role in the State unification movement. KVS president and veteran journalist Patil Puttappa hoisted the national tricolour.

A week-long cultural programme was launched in the evening. Karnatak University, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Karnatak College and various other educational institutions also organised special programmes to mark the occasion.