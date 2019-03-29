Dharwad architect’s licence rescinded

The Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has rescinded the licence of architect Vivek Pawar whose construction firm was involved in building the multi-storeyed commercial complex that collapsed in Dharwad killing 19 persons recently.

In a release here, the Superintending Engineer of the municipal corporation has said that prima facie it appeared that the accident was caused by lack of proper construction and maintenance.

The release has also mentioned about architect Vivek Pawar constructing another residential complex at UB Hill in Dharwad whose building permission was subsequently withdrawn following complaints of improper construction.

The Superintending Engineering has said that Deputy Director of Town Planning had written to the municipal corporation seeing cancellation of the architect’s licence and blacklisting him.

Based on this, his licence has been cancelled, the release added.