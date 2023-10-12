Dharwad all set to host ITF men’s tennis tourney

October 12, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Rajyadhyaksha Pavillion of Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association (DDLTA) in Dharwad is all geared up to host the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour $25,000 Prize Money Men’s Tournament 2023 from October 15 to 22.

Already the five hard courts at the Rajadhyaksha Pavilion have been kept ready with state-of-the-art facilities to host the prestigious tournament. Indian Davis Cup players Digvijay Pratap Singh and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be the main attraction at the international tournament. It is for the third time that Dharwad is hosting an international tennis tournament.

Minister for Labour and district in charge Santosh Lad will inaugurate the tournament on October 17 at 8.30 a.m. while Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi and Minister for Youth Services of Karnataka B. Nagendra, MLA Arvind Bellad will be guests of honour.

44 players

According to president of the DDLTA and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has assigned the event to the DDLTA and 44 players from 20 countries — India, the U.S., France, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Korea, Sweden, Great Britain, Italy, Vietnam, Australia, Nepal, Switzerland, Taipei, Argentina, Ukraine, Germany, Iraq, and Camerron — have confirmed their participation. There will be 12 Indian players competing in the tournament.

The qualifying matches will start at the DDLTA ground on October 15 and the main draw matches will commence on October 17. The doubles and singles finals will be on October 21 and 22, respectively.

There will be 32 singles qualifying matches and 32 main draws. The qualifying matches will be played on October 15 and 16 in which 27 players, including 18 from India, will participate.For doubles, there will be only the main draw with 16 pairs in action and the finals will be on October 22.

According to Mr. Hegde, the prize money and funds for the tournament had been mobilised through sponsors and sports lovers. G.R. Amarnath will be the tournament director and officials from the ITF and the KSLTA will monitor the tournament.

The renovated Rajadhyaksha Pavilion, established in 1937, was recently inaugurated by Mr. Lad.

