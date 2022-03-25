Dharwad all set for Zilla Sahitya Sammelan

Literary festival is being held at the Sahitya Bhavan on Saturday and Sunday

Literary festival is being held at the Sahitya Bhavan on Saturday and Sunday

After a gap of two years, Dharwad is all set to host the Zilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelan (district level Kannada literary meet). The two-day literary meet will be held at the Sahitya Bhavan in Dharwad on Saturday and Sunday.

As the Dharwad district administration has withdrawn all restrictions imposed on account of COVID-19 in view of zero positivity rate in the recent days, the Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat has made all arrangements to host the event.

Writer and publisher (Manohar Granthmala) Ramakanth Joshi has been chosen as the sammelan adhyaksha of the 14th district level literary meet. He will preside over the two-day literary deliberations.

Procession

The inaugural session of the literary meet will be preceded by a colourful procession of portrait of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. The sammelan adhyaksha will also be taken to the event venue in an embellished chariot with folk troupes leading the procession, which is scheduled to begin at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The literary meet will have a symbolic start earlier in the morning with Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil hoisting the tri-colour and Kannada flag at Sahitya Bhavan at 7.30 a.m.

Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenkoppa are expected to participate in the inaugural session along with State president of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mahesh Joshi.

Noted writer Guruling Kapse will inaugurate the literary festival in the presence of senior writers, including Siddhalinga Pattanashetti, and others.

During the two-day meet, a special session in remembrance of literary stalwarts Channaveera Kanavi, Chandrashekhar Patil and Patil Puttappa has been organised. Various sessions on topics such as communal harmony, poetry and woman literature have been planned during the meet along with an interaction with the sammelan adhyaksha. The valedictory session will be held on Sunday evening. Cultural programmes by various artistes and troupes will be held in the evening on the two days.