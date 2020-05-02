Dharwad administration makes arrangements for inter-State travel

With conditional permission given for inter-State travel , the Dharwad district administration has made necessary arrangements for people travelling to other States and those coming to the district from outside.

Chairing a meeting of officials here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Deepa M. said that the third phase of the lockdown which would come into force from May 5 for a period of two weeks would have several relaxations and accordingly specific spaces had been earmarked for arrival and departure of passengers in Hubballi and Dharwad.

There would be special ticket counters, health check-up centres, and other basic facilities at these spaces round the clock. Passengers travelling to places which are around 1,000 km from the twin cities would be sent in NWKRTC buses and social distancing guidelines would be strictly followed. But those travelling to far-off places would be provided train facility, she said. For those coming from other States in the district, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, will be arrival point while the departure points would be new bus station and railway station in Hubballi. At all these points, there will be health centres.

The Deputy Commissioner said that people arriving from other States would be screened at UAS, Dharwad, and compulsorily stamped as home quarantined.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R. Dileep said that the registration numbers of vehicles arriving and departing from the district should be provided to the police department so as to send requisite messages to the check-posts.

Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat B.C. Sateesh suggested writing to the State governments that have become COVID-19 hotspots appealing them not to allow travel of people to other States. However, those wanting to go to such States could be permitted, he said.

Online permission

‘Seva Sindhu’ app has been launched to help inter-State travel. People who are interested have to register their name, residential address and mobile number on sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

Those who are seeking one-time entry into the district from other States for emergency cases or for delivery of medicines, can seek permission by contacting 9449847646/ 9449847641 or visit website www.supportdharwad.in.