Dharwad: 29,464 students to write SSLC exam

The Department of Public Instruction has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of SSLC examination on July 19 and 22 and has set up 161 centres for 29,464 students in Dharwad district.

Elaborating about the arrangements made, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Mohankumar Hanchate has said in a press release that in each examination block 12 students would be allowed to appear for the exam with a 6 feet distance between them.

There are a total of 413 schools in Dharwad district, including 119 government schools, 140 private aided schools, and 154 private unaided schools. From these schools, 15,912 boys and 13,552 girls would appear for the examination. Of the total 161 exam centres in the district, 76 are in urban areas and 85 in rural areas.

Mr. Hanchate has said that with the help of Health Department staff, help desks would be set up at all the examination centres. In all these help desks, Health Department staff, physical education teachers, NCC, and Scouts and Guides volunteers would screen the students with thermal scanners and pulse oximeter.

After initial screening, all the students would be provided with masks and hand sanitisers, which had been provided by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s ‘Kshamata Samsthe’. This apart, light breakfast and beverages would be provided with the help of ISKCON, he has said.

Mr. Hanchate has appealed to students to be present at the examination centres by 9 a.m. as they would have to undergo health check up. On July 19, the examination for core subjects Maths, Science, Social Science, and Music are scheduled, and on July 22, the examination for languages will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

He has said that arrangements would be made to make public announcements at the examination centres to prevent overcrowding near the notice boards. Meanwhile, 227 migrant students will appear for examination in Dharwad district, while 208 students of Dharwad will go to other districts to write their examination.