Dharna washes out second day of session

Congress members protesting in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Bengaluru

05 March 2021 23:34 IST

Speaker Kageri resolves to hold discussion on ‘one nation, one election’ another day

The second day of the budget session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday was washed out as the principal Opposition, Congress, continued its protest opposing the debate on ‘one nation, one election’ (ONOE) and also demanding revocation of the suspension of its member B.K. Sangameshwara.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, at the end of the day, said he would extend the session till March 31 and hold discussion on one of the days during the session.

Advertising

Advertising

‘RSS agenda’

As soon as the Assembly commenced its proceedings in the morning, the Congress members trooped to the well of the House and indulged in sloga eering against the BJP government, terming the debate on ONOE as an “RSS agenda”. The Congress also sought justice from the Chair and demanded revocation of Mr. Sangameshwara’s suspension from the House for a week.

Amid dharna and slogans, Home and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke on ONOE and said the issue was being widely discussed across the country. He said one election was the norm until 1967. He said the Congress “dismantled the system” by dissolving the Assemblies of seven States before the completion of the term in the late 1960s and holding the Lok Sabha polls in 1971, one year before completion of the term.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kageri told Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah not to support the case of Mr. Sangameshwara since he had “lowered the dignity of the House” by removing his shirt on Thursday. He urged the Congress members to withdraw their stir and allow other members to speak.

As the Opposition continued sloganeering, the Speaker adjourned the House till the evening.

However, the Congress members, firm in their resolve, continued dharna in the evening. Though the Speaker asked P. Rajeev (BJP) to speak on the subject, no one was able to hear what the member was speaking.

Till March 31

As the Congress continued its dharna, the Speaker said the Budget session would be continued till March 31.

The Speaker said people were watching the behaviour of the Congress members and protests like this would not help the national party. In the midst of the dharna, Mr. Kageri adjourned the House for the day.

JD(S) members, who staged a walkout on Thursday, sat in the House and did not participate in the protest.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will table the State Budget in the Assembly on Monday.