Dharna seeking ‘justice’ for Arjuna

December 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Activists from various organisations staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday seeking justice for elephant Arjuna who died in a fight with a wild elephant during a combing operation last week. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A section of activists from various groups staged a dharna in the city on Saturday seeking “justice” for elephant Arjuna who was killed in a mortal combat with a wild elephant in Hassan district last week.

The activists placed  a statue of an elephant as to represent Arjuna and raised slogans against the authorities holding them responsible for a ‘’botched up’’ combing operation resulting in Arjuna’s death.

Raising slogans in the name of Arjuna, the activists some of whom were from various pro-Kannada groups, expressed concern over various theories surrounding Arjuna’s death and wanted the government to come clean on the circumstances resulting in his death. The activists also sought prosecution of forest department officials in charge of the operation for their failure to protect Arjuna.

