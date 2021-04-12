Dharna in Sakleshpur, BM Road blocked

Hundreds of people staged a dharna on Monday, stopping the movement of vehicles on the busy BM Road in Sakleshpur town, demanding the immediate arrest of the person who allegedly passed derogatory remarks on B.R. Ambedkar and Dalits recently.

Arun Gowda, a resident of Kumbrahalli in the taluk, had called a Dalit youth over the phone and insulted him citing his caste and also passed derogatory comments on Dr.A mbedkar. The audio clip of the telephonic conversation had gone viral in the taluk. Leaders of pro-Dalit organisations gave a call for Sakleshpur bandh on Monday.

Responding to the call, hundreds of people gathered on B.M.Road. Many shops remained closed till afternoon. Several shopkeepers closed shops following the protest. The leaders addressing the gathering demanded the police arrest the accused immediately. The movement of vehicles was stopped. Later they submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar.