Dharna in front of I-T office: High Court sets aside separate FIR against political leaders

Asks complainant to record his statement before the police in an earlier FIR

In a temporary relief to political leaders H.D. Kumaraswamy, D.K. Shivakumar, and G. Parameshwara, the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday set aside a separate first information report (FIR) registered against them for holding a demonstration in front of the office of the Income-Tax Department, Bengaluru, in March 2019 based on a private complaint.

However, the court gave liberty to complainant Mallikarjuna A. to record his statement as a part of another FIR registered in connection with the same demonstration.

Justice John Michael Cunha passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by Mr. Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister, and Dr. Parameshwara and Mr. Shivakumar, former Ministers, who were part of the demonstration held to protest against the Union government for alleged “selective” searches conducted by the I-T Department on political leaders of Opposition parties.

The separate FIR was registered, specifically against several political leaders, including the three petitioners, following a direction issued by the Special Court set up to deal with criminal cases registered against MPs and MLAs based on a private complaint given by Mr. Mallikarjuna.

Now, Mr. Mallikarjuna can register his statement under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure before the investigation officer of the Commercial Street police station as part of the earlier FIR registered in connection with alleged violation of the model code of conduct that was in place for the Lok Sabha elections by holding the demonstration.

The earlier FIR had references only to JD(S) and Congress workers and secretaries and had arraigned the secretaries of both the parties as accused without naming them. Mr. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister during that period.