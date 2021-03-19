Dharna in Assembly over stopping of works

BENGALURU

19 March 2021 01:45 IST

CM holds talks with JD(S) members

The Opposition Janata Dal (S) members staged a dharna in the Assembly on Thursday even after the House was adjourned, expressing anger over what they called stopping of works sanctioned to their constituencies during the earlier coalition and Congress governments.

The members, who expressed dissatisfaction over Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s reply that there was no financial allocation by the previous dispensations though schemes had been announced, staged a dharna in the well of the House. The House was adjourned for the day when the members refused to withdraw their dharna.

While they were ready for a nightlong stay, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited the protesting JD(S) members along with Mr. Bommai.

Mr. Yediyurappa held consultations with them and appealed to them to withdraw the stir. Following this, the protesting members ended their dharna.