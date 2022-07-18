Dharna against Revanna’s remarks on anganwadi workers

Protesters deamd his apology

Members of many progressive organisations staged a protest in Hassan on Monday criticising former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D.Revanna for his recent comments on anganwadi workers. The protesters have demanded that he apologise for his conduct.

The protesters staged a dharna under the banner of Hassan district unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions in front of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar’s statue on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. CITU leader Dharmesh said Mr. Revanna made objectionable remarks about anganwadi workers in Holenarsipur recently. The workers had been staging a protest seeking promotions, which had been due for years. Instead of responding to their problems, the JD(S) leader warned them of disciplinary action for staging a protest. “Mr. Revanna should apologise for his conduct. Otherwise, the workers’ union would intensify the protest against him in the coming days”, he said.

Anganwadi Workers Association leader M.B.Pushpa said the association would stage a dharna in front of Mr. Revanna’s residence if he did not apologise for his remarks.

Dalit Sangharsha Samiti leaders H.K.Sandesh, Rajashekhar, Congress leader Bagur Manjegowda and others took part in the protest.

