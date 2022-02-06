Dharna against private market enters fourth day

Farmers say there is a need to set up a cooperative farm market

Farmers leaders who are opposing the setting up of a private farm produce market in Belagavi have said there is a need for a cooperative farmers market instead.

This is in response to a public announcement by Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president, that he will set up a parallel market to challenge the perceived monopoly by the Jai Kisan Vegetable Market set up by a private company.

Members of Bharatiya Krishik Samaj and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha are on a dharna in front of the APMC Yard in Belagavi for the last four days. They plan to start a relay hunger strike on Monday.

Sanjay Patil, BJP district president and former MLA, met the farmers on Sunday. He urged them to withdraw the strike and assured them of talking to Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar.

Krishik Samaj president Siddagouda Modagi, however, told Mr. Patil that the strike will continue till the government cancels permit given to the private market.

Shivanagouda Patil, former chairman of Belagavi APMC, said that he is hurt by the developments leading to the setting up of the private market.

“Anyone can open a wholesale farm produce market under the new set of laws. But they have to follow all rules and regulations. But the Jai Kisan Vegetable Market has flouted several rules, including revenue and APMC rules. It is causing huge losses to the APMC as it is diverting trade and draining its resources. This is not acceptable,’’ Mr. Shivanagouda Patil said.

Mr. Modagi told The Hindu that the Krishik Samaj and KRRS will support any initiative to set up a new market, only if it is to work in a co-operative manner.

“Sometime ago, we visited the Totagars’ Co-Operative Sale Society in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. We were impressed by how transparent it is and how strong and diversified it has grown in the recent decades. If there is such a cooperative market in Belagavi, we will extend full support to it,” Mr. Modagi said.

A similar opinion has been expressed by KRRS leaders Choonappa Pujari and Jayashree Gurannanavar. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from Gujarat, the land of Amul, the cooperative brand that has taken on multi-nationals. He should promote such cooperative institutions for every single agriculture product,” Ms. Gurannanavar said.

Mr. Jarkiholi issued advertisements in Kannada and Marathi newspapers on Saturday seeking suggestions from farmers about establishing a market that provides remunerative prices to farmers. He told journalists that he planned to set up a market on 12 acres, near the APMC Yard. This is to protect several farmers and traders who are his followers. “We have bought some land near the old APMC and kept it fenced. We will start a market soon, as it will help traders and farmers,” he said.

He said that he is willing to consider setting up a co-operative, if the farmers associations are willing to support the venture.

Meanwhile, another private farm produce market is coming up in Belagavi. Gokul Mega Mart, a food super market, will be inaugurated at Goaves in Belagavi on Monday. The mart has been set up by Gokul Organic International Limited, an agriculture produce marketing company which is buying foodgrains, vegetable, fruits and other farm produce directly from farmers. It will sell them in the retail market, after processing, according to promoter and organic farmer Hanumant Gouda Halaki.

“We buy and sell only organic produce. All farmers who supply have to obtain organic farming certification. We operate on a turnkey basis and we will provide consultancy to farmers who want to grow organic crops and seek certification,’’ he said.