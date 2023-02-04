Dharmendra Pradhan to handle Assembly elections for BJP in Karnataka with K. Annamalai by his side

February 04, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan as in-charge for electoral affairs of the party for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, expected to be held in April-May.

Mr. Pradhan is a veteran party organisation man with past experience of Karnataka affairs. He was the party’s national general secretary in-charge of the State from 2011 to 2013, during a difficult phase when B.S. Yediyurappa walked out of the party to form the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP), grounding BJP in the State in the 2013 Assembly elections. He was the observer from the party high command when Mr. Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister and was succeeded by Basavaraj Bommai in July 2020.

“Dharmendra Pradhan’s appointment comes as a welcome move, as he has the organisational heft and skills to navigate a difficult election when the party is facing anti-incumbency. From his earlier stints in party affairs in the State, it can be said that he is a very pragmatic man with the party’s interests in mind, rather than falling prey to factionalism within the State unit. This was evident during the difficult assignment he was on to choose the successor to Mr. Yediyurappa in 2020,” a senior party leader said.

K. Annamalai to assist Dharmendra Pradhan in Karnataka Assembly elections

The BJP high command has appointed K. Annamalai, president of the party in Tamil Nadu, as co-in-charge for the upcoming elections in the State.

Mr. Annamalai is a 2011 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Karnataka cadre. He resigned from service in 2019 and joined the BJP in his home State of Tamil Nadu. Mr. Annamalai had served in various regions of Karnataka, and enjoys the image of an ‘honest and tough officer’ in the State.