Dharmendra Pradhan tells leaders that the party is looking at a higher poll tally in Belagavi this time

March 13, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Belagavi

Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan held a few meetings with party leaders and workers in Belagavi on Sunday night.

Party sources say that this was to try and address the growing factionalism within the district unit. This was the party’s attempt at ending differences between members of the Jarkiholi and Savadi groups, they say.

Invitations had been sent from Mr. Pradhan’s office to select leaders from the three North Karnataka districts. They were allowed to have a one-on-one meeting with the Union Minister on Sunday.

The sources say that some leaders complained to the Minister against Ramesh Jarkiholi and his followers interfering in party affairs in Assembly constituencies outside Gokak.

It is believed that the district BJP is split among the camps led by the Gokak MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and others.

As many as 13 of the 18 MLAs in Belagavi district belong to the BJP. Some of them are said to owe allegiance to the two camps and others are said to be neutral.

The Ramesh Jarkiholi camp includes Srimant Patil and Mahesh Kumthalli who defected to the BJP along with him, his younger brother Balachandra Jarkiholi and others.

The Savadi faction is said to include Lok Sabha member Anna Saheb Jolle and his wife and Minister Shashikala Jolle, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi and others.

The other legislators are yet to associate themselves with either camp.

A party functionary said that Mr. Kadadi complained to Mr. Pradhan against Ramesh Jarkiholi and his followers trying to neglect senior leaders. He said that the Jarkiholi group had turned the party into their personal fiefdom and that they were not following the party high command’s instructions while organising government or party functions.

Mr. Kadadi hails from Kalloli, a village in Arabhavi Assembly constituency represented by Balachandra Jarkiholi.

Mr. Kadadi had expressed his unhappiness against Ramesh Jarkiholi trying “to hijack the party” on his personal whims and fancies. The MP is upset that Ramesh Jarkiholi violated protocol by not inviting him to the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Ghatti Basavanna Lift Irrigation Scheme in Gokak.

Mr. Jolle is said to have requested Mr. Pradhan to reduce the clout of Ramesh Jarkiholi in the party, at least in the Belagavi unit. “He should be treated as just another aspirant and not be bestowed with powers to decide party nominees in other constituencies. Ramesh Jarkiholi’s services can be utilised in other districts,” is what Mr. Jolle told Mr. Pradhan, a party leader said.

A few days ago, Mr. Jolle had told journalists in Nippani that if Ramesh Jarkiholi were to interfere in Nippani constituency represented by his wife [Shashikala Jolle], he would be forced to interfere in Ramesh Jarkiholi’s constituency.

Mr. Jolle is upset that Ramesh Jarkiholi is trying to unseat Shashikala Jolle, by projecting Uttam Patil, a local trader, as the BJP’s future candidate.

Both the leaders feel that Ramesh Jarkiholi is trying to field his supporters in the Assembly polls, by removing established leaders and still claim that he is working for the party.

On his part, Ramesh Jarkiholi has demanded that he be given full responsibility of party affairs in Belagavi district. “I have shared a poll strategy with some party leaders. If they agree with it and give me a free hand, I will ensure that the BJP wins 16 of the 18 seats in Belagavi,” Ramesh Jarkiholi told Mr. Pradhan, sources say.

This implies that Ramesh Jarkiholi is given the task of ticket distribution, they point out.

Mr. Pradhan gave clear instructions to party leaders that he was not bothered about differences among leaders. “What we want is a higher tally in the coming polls. We will provide you with all support for campaigning. But you should ensure that the BJP wins more seats in the district than in the past,” he said, according to a legislator who was in the meeting.

Mr. Pradhan also met leaders from Bagalkot and Vijayapura. He met Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, P.C. Gaddigoudar, Govind Karjol, Murugesh Nirani, Ramesh Jigajinagi and others. Mr. Pradhan was accompanied by party organising secretary G.V. Rajesh.

However, district president Sanjay Patil denied such reports. “When there is no problem of dissidence in the party, where is the need to find solutions? We are united and strong. Our leaders are visiting us regularly only to give us support and guidance. They are giving us valuable advice on poll strategy, nothing else,” he said.