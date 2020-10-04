Karnataka

Dharmasthala to give online training in singing Bhajans

Manjunatha temple authorities in Dharmasthala will provide online training in singing Bhajans from next year, according to D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari of Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala.

Speaking at the ‘prarthana samavesha’ organised by Karnataka Bhajana Parishat in Dharmasthala on Saturday, he said that the training will enable people to learn singing bhajans in the global level. He said that instead of the annual bhajan training sessions, a one day ‘prarthana samavesha’ was organised in Dharmasthala this year on account of COVID-19.

The training sessions held so far have succeeded in infusing spiritual consciousness among the participants, he said adding that the sessions also helped participants to cultivate life discipline, patience, habit of respecting others, and develop ‘bhakthi’.

Meanwhile, Minister for Cooperation S. T. Somashekar visited Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala on the day. He also met Mr. Heggade. (EOM)

