Dharma Guardian 2022 scheduled in Belagavi

Dharma Guardian 2022, a India and Japan joint military exercise, will be held in Belagavi from February 27 to March 12, 2022.

The joint parade will be held at the Maratha Light Infantry in Belagavi under the Foreign Training Node.

Many of these training programmes, including counterterrorism, forestry and urban reconnaissance security operations, are undertaken jointly.

This is of great importance in terms of security for India. The joint military exercise will increase the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Japanese Army. In addition, it will further promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

A Japanese delegation comprising five officers of various ranks, including Lieutenant Colonel Yujo Masuda of the Japanese Embassy in India, arrived in Belagavi on November 30. The delegation from both countries discussed ways to facilitate joint negotiations. The Japanese delegation reviewed the preparations for the MLIRC, said a release.