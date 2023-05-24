ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush Kumar, who once wanted to become a sanyasi, clears civil services exam

May 24, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Shivamogga

Dhanush was brought up by his mother, a single parent. He is hopeful of getting into IPS

The Hindu Bureau

Dhanush Kumar secured 501st rank in the Civil Services Exams. He is seen with his mother | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhanush Kumar B.S., who once wanted to become a sanyasi (a monk), has secured the 501st rank in the Civil Service Examinations and is hopeful of getting into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Dhanush, a native of Arasikere in Hassan district, was brought up by his mother, Chetana Gowda, a single parent. His father deserted the family long ago. “My mother is the force behind my studies and my success in the Civil Service Examination”, he said.

He studied in Arasikere up to Class 5. Later, the family moved to Bengaluru, where his mother worked as a direct selling agent (DSA loan agent). After completing his BE in computer science, he was attracted to spirituality. “I wanted to become a sanyasi (monk) and spent most of my time in meditation for over six years. All through this, my mother supported me, and she just said I should become a responsible citizen. After long years of meditation, I came to the conclusion that I should dedicate myself to society. Later, I decided joining the civil service was the best way to render service to society,” he said.

Dhanush cleared the exam in his fifth attempt. In the past, he was selected for the interview three times but could not make it to the final list. Because of his interest in Kannada literature, he chose it as his subject in the main examination. “I am hopeful of getting IPS, and I am happy with that. I will be writing the preliminary examination again this time,” he said.

On the preparations for the exams, he said he had been a regular reader of The Hindu for over 10 years. The newspaper helped him follow current affairs and analyse developments.

