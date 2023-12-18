Dhananjaya Yeliyur chosen for H. Narasimhaiah award 2023

December 18, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka State Scientific Research Council has chosen E. Dhananjaya Yeliyur for the State-level H. Narasimaiah award 2023.

The Council has chosen Mr. Yeliyur, a resident of Mysuru, for this year’s H. Narasimhaiah award in recognition of literary work on rationality and social service, according to a press statement issued here.

The award will be presented to Mr. Yeliyur at the State-level function of the council to be held at Lingasagur in Raichur district on December 29, 2023, according to a statement here by Mangalamurthy S., president of Mysuru district unit of the State Scientific Research Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.