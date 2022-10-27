Dhananjaya agrees to beep a word in Head Bush

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 27, 2022 23:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor and producer Dhananjaya on Thursday agreed to beep a word from a dialogue in his recent release Head Bush.

Members of the Tigala community and representatives of the Dharmarayaswamy Temple had taken objection to a certain way of referring to Karaga by a villain in the film, though the entire sequence upheld the tradition of Karaga.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Bha. Ma. Harish, president, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, chaired a meeting between those who took objection and Dhananjaya, after which the actor addressed a press conference. “I am sorry if we have hurt anyone. We have decided to beep the word in the dialogue. Some had also taken objection to another sequence involving Veeragase kunita. We have already clarified on that. But I apologise to anyone who may have been hurt by that sequence too,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Kannada cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app