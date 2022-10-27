Dhananjaya agrees to beep a word in Head Bush

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor and producer Dhananjaya on Thursday agreed to beep a word from a dialogue in his recent release Head Bush.

Members of the Tigala community and representatives of the Dharmarayaswamy Temple had taken objection to a certain way of referring to Karaga by a villain in the film, though the entire sequence upheld the tradition of Karaga.

Bha. Ma. Harish, president, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, chaired a meeting between those who took objection and Dhananjaya, after which the actor addressed a press conference. “I am sorry if we have hurt anyone. We have decided to beep the word in the dialogue. Some had also taken objection to another sequence involving Veeragase kunita. We have already clarified on that. But I apologise to anyone who may have been hurt by that sequence too,” he said.