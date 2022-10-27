Karnataka

Dhananjaya agrees to beep a word in Head Bush

Actor and producer Dhananjaya on Thursday agreed to beep a word from a dialogue in his recent release Head Bush.

Members of the Tigala community and representatives of the Dharmarayaswamy Temple had taken objection to a certain way of referring to Karaga by a villain in the film, though the entire sequence upheld the tradition of Karaga.

Bha. Ma. Harish, president, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, chaired a meeting between those who took objection and Dhananjaya, after which the actor addressed a press conference. “I am sorry if we have hurt anyone. We have decided to beep the word in the dialogue. Some had also taken objection to another sequence involving Veeragase kunita. We have already clarified on that. But I apologise to anyone who may have been hurt by that sequence too,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
Kannada cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2022 11:20:04 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/dhananjaya-agrees-to-beep-a-word-in-head-bush/article66062481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY