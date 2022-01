Dhaba worker dies in road accident

Belagavi

13 January 2022 00:53 IST

A woman died in a road accident in Mugat Khan Hubli village near Kittur in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Rameza Malik Saab, a cook in a roadside dhaba, died on the spot, after being crushed under a lorry when she was trying to cross the road.

Police Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Ullagaddi visited the spot. A case has been registered in the Kittur Police Station.

