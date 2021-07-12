Dhaba owner dies trying to stop groups fighting

Belagavi

12 July 2021 18:19 IST

A dhaba owner who tried to stop two groups from fighting in his roadside eatery was killed in Mugat Khan Hubli village in Belagavi district on Sunday night.

Prakash Naganur (38) was beaten to death by the youth fighting in his dhaba. He was taken to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said that the groups were fighting over repayment of a loan of ₹1,500.

A group of youths entered his dhaba at night to demand money from another group that was having dinner there. The verbal abuses between the two groups gave way to punches, and Prakash decided to intervene.

When he tried to push the fighting members away, they turned against him and began beating him up. He suffered injuries and started bleeding. His staff took him outside and arranged for a vehicle to be taken to hospital. However, he died mid-way, the police said. Senior officers of the District Police visited the spot.