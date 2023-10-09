DGP holds review meeting with senior officials from southern range in Mysuru

October 09, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan held a review meeting with senior police officials from Southern range in Mysuru on Monday.

Senior police officials from Mysuru City Police Commissionerate, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar districts, which fall under the jurisdiction of southern range attended the review meeting held at the office of Mysuru City Police Commissioner.

Southern Range Inspector General of Police Mr. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Ramesh B., Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru City Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar, and senior officials from other districts of southern range attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit of Mr. Alok Mohan, who was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at the city police commissionerate’s office, comes days ahead of the Dasara festival, which is scheduled to be kicked off on October 15.

Mr. Alok Mohan also reviewed the security arrangements for the Dasara festival during his meeting with officials of Mysuru city police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.