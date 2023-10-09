HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGP holds review meeting with senior officials from southern range in Mysuru

October 09, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan held a review meeting with senior police officials from southern range at the Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s office on Monday.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan held a review meeting with senior police officials from southern range at the Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s office on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan held a review meeting with senior police officials from Southern range in Mysuru on Monday.

Senior police officials from Mysuru City Police Commissionerate, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar districts, which fall under the jurisdiction of southern range attended the review meeting held at the office of Mysuru City Police Commissioner.

Southern Range Inspector General of Police Mr. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Ramesh B., Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru City Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar, and senior officials from other districts of southern range attended the meeting.

The visit of Mr. Alok Mohan, who was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at the city police commissionerate’s office, comes days ahead of the Dasara festival, which is scheduled to be kicked off on October 15.

Mr. Alok Mohan also reviewed the security arrangements for the Dasara festival during his meeting with officials of Mysuru city police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.