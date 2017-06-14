DGFT office inaugurated

“Every sixth person on the planet is an Indian. We should see that every sixth product used by human beings in the world is made in India,” Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in Belagavi on Tuesday.
He was speaking after inaugurating the 40th local office of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade near Foundry Cluster at Udyambag here.
He urged all producers to strive to be exporters. “We should not just be a country of consumers. We should be a country of producers who earn foreign exchange by exporting,” he said.
MP Suresh Angadi urged the Minister to tell the officers not to treat industrialists like “tax thieves”.
He thanked Union Trade and Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who, he said, was instrumental in setting up the DGFT office in Belagavi.
MP Prabhakar Kore spoke.
