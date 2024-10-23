DGCA renews licence of Shivamogga Airport for one year

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the regulatory body of civil aviation, has renewed the licence of Shivamogga Airport for flight operations for one year, according to officers at Shivamogga Airport. The licence renewed last month was scheduled to expire on Wednesday, October 23.

The DGCA communicated with the officials of the airport about the renewal of the licence on Wednesday. With this, the DGCA has accepted the measures taken by the Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), which operates the airport, to improve safety and security arrangements at the airport, according to the officers.

The renewed licence will expire on October 23, 2025. The KSIIDC has to seek further renewal after implementing the measures required for safe flight operations at the airport.

The airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023, had licence for flight operations up to August 23, 2024. The DGCA renewed it only for a month, citing lack of safety and security arrangements at the airport.

Again, following appeal by the Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), which operates the airport, the licence was renewed for another month, up to October 23. Besides that, the DGCA had also imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on the KSIIDC for failing to maintain the aerodrome in a fit state for use by aircraft.

