ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA renews licence for Shivamogga Airport for one month, again

Published - September 23, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has renewed the licence of Shivamogga Airport for a month up to October 23. The DGCA has instructed the Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to ensure the safety measures and enhance security within a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The licence, which was last renewed in August only for a month, was scheduled to expire on September 23. The DGCA had refused to renew the licence for a longer period, citing lapses in safety and security at the airport. Following assurance from the KSIIDC to fulfil the conditions, the DGCA has extended the licence for another month.

An official informed The Hindu that the licence had been renewed for a month. It would expire on October 23, 2024. The DGCA has instructed the KSIIDC officers to ensure safety at the runway area as per the stipulated standards. It has also asked the corporation to improve the strength of the security personnel.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023. The airport operates flights to Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, and Tirupati. Starting from October 10, SpiceJet is scheduled to operate flights to Chennai and Hyderabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US