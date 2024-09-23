DGCA renews licence for Shivamogga Airport for one month, again

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has renewed the licence of Shivamogga Airport for a month up to October 23. The DGCA has instructed the Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to ensure the safety measures and enhance security within a month.

The licence, which was last renewed in August only for a month, was scheduled to expire on September 23. The DGCA had refused to renew the licence for a longer period, citing lapses in safety and security at the airport. Following assurance from the KSIIDC to fulfil the conditions, the DGCA has extended the licence for another month.

An official informed The Hindu that the licence had been renewed for a month. It would expire on October 23, 2024. The DGCA has instructed the KSIIDC officers to ensure safety at the runway area as per the stipulated standards. It has also asked the corporation to improve the strength of the security personnel.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023. The airport operates flights to Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, and Tirupati. Starting from October 10, SpiceJet is scheduled to operate flights to Chennai and Hyderabad.

