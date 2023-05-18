DGCA gives approval for night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport

May 18, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Thursday , gave approval for night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport.

The Kalaburagi Airport was inaugurated on November 22, 2019 and there has been a demand for providing night landing facility for long.

Airport Director Chilaka Mahesh said that the DGCA has permitted night landing of flights on Runway 27 (East), as there are no potential height restrictions in the approach of the runway.

The airport will get permission to fly on Runway 9 (West) once the barrier is cleared.

Dr. Mahesh said that airport ground lighting (AGL), runway infrastructure, satellite-based pilot and air traffic control and air route map required for night landing service were set up in the last six months. Tall trees and electricity poles in the area were cleared during the period. A technical report was sent to DGCA for extending the runway from 140 metres to 280 metres for night landing.

A team of DGCA pilot and flight inspector inspected the technical work and navigational functioning of the control station at the airport. The inspection team flew around the airport for more than an hour in a special aircraft to check the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) that helps night landing. The DGCA team mentioned that the runway is clearly visible even from 8 km away.

Another team of experts visited the airport and reviewed the station’s human resources, security at night and the fire brigade facility and gave some instructions. After submitting a final report, the night landing operation was approved.

Dr. Mahesh said that 48 documents each consisting of more than 300 pages were submitted to DGCA and a presentation was made of the runway and station for more than an hour.

Five airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Aakash and TrueJet, are expected to expand flight services with the launch of the night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport, he added.