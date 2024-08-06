ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA approves AGL in Shivamogga airport

Published - August 06, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

Airport Ground Lighting will help address difficulties in landing flights due to poor visibility, says Raghavendra

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the passenger terminal at Shivamogga Airport.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved Airport Ground Lighting (AGL) necessary for all-weather operations at Shivamogga Airport. This allows the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation to continue with the work necessary for all weather operations of flights at the airport.

The DGCA, in its communique to the Managing Director of KSIIDC, on Monday, August 5, conveyed that the competent authority accorded concept/design and execution level approval to KSIIDC for the provision of Airport Ground Lighting (AGL) for all-weather operations at the airport. The DGCA gave its approval after examining the safety assessment and verifying if all requirements were fulfilled.

The airport, which was inaugurated in February 2023, had been facing landing issues. Many times, flights returned unable to land at the airport due to poor visibility.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, who informed the media about the DGCA clearance on Tuesday, August 6, said that the works on the night landing facility at the airport were stopped earlier in January this year.

“With the approval of the DGCA, the work will continue. Already, 65% of the work was completed earlier. The remaining work would be completed within two months. Later, the DGCA will further examine the work and give further clearance for commissioning AGL,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra said that the Karnataka PWD was the executing agency for the work. “The work and later further clearance might take another three-four months to complete. Later, the airport will be ready for all-weather operations. The passengers will not face any difficulties due to the inclement weather,” he added.

