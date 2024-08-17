D.G. Sagar calls for collective action to preserve India’s plurality

Expressing serious concerns over the communal and casteist forces’ sustained efforts to divide the country along religion and caste lines, D.G. Sagar, Dalit leader and the State president of Karnataka State Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, stressed the need for collective action to protect the India’s cultural diversity and the peaceful coexistence.

Delivering his presidential address at the first district conference of Dalit Movement’s Literature at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Saturday, he recalled the burning of the Indian Constitution at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and the assassinations of progressive thinkers and rationalists called for a united fight to defeat the divisive forces.

“India is in danger. Communalism, casteism, and fundamentalism are ruling the roost. Hate and intolerance between religions, castes and communities are consciously being cultivated. The communities with different cultural identities are being counter-posed with each other to trigger tension and violence among them. Anti-nationalism is openly demonstrated by burning the Indian Constitution authored by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in broad daylight at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Writers and rationalists, who raise their voices for the voiceless, are either being killed or being pushed behind bars. We, the citizens of India, must resist these challenges and fight back to protect plural, Buddhist, equal and peaceful India,” Mr. Sagar said in his address.

Referring to a few incidents reported from the Kalyana Karnataka region, Mr. Sagar said that attempts were consciously being made to disturb the harmony and peaceful coexistence of different communities with diverse cultural identities maintained for centuries in the region.

“The communalism is gradually expanding its tentacles in Kalyana Karnataka. Social life is getting intolerable with the resurgence of casteism which is showing its ugly face with newer forms of exploitation and discrimination against the oppressed communities. The young minds are being polluted with communal and casteist thoughts. Even the followers of Basavanna and Ambedkar who fought for an egalitarian society free from oppression and exploitation are being influenced by the communal and casteist thoughts. We need to protect the very idea of India characterised by equality, freedom, pluralism and democracy from the onslaught of communalism and casteism,” Mr. Sagar said.

Earlier in the day, a colourful cultural procession was taken from Jagat Circle through the main road to the conference venue. Mr. Sagar and his wife Surekha Sagar were carried in a vehicle that was designed to resemble a traditional chariot.

MLA for Aland and Chief Minister’s Advisor B.R. Patil, MLAs Allamprabhu Patil and Basavaraj Mattimadu, district president Kannada Sahithya Parishath Vijayakumar Tegalatippi, Reception Committee president Suresh L Sharma and vice-president Lacchhappa Jamadar and others were present.

