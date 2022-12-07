DFRL told to redefine, partner with industry innovation

December 07, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

A three-day national conference on “Futuristic strategies for sustainment of troops in different terrains” organised by the Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), a DRDO lab, got off to a start in Mysuru on Wednesday.

The conference gave researchers, service users, industry partners, and academics a common platform to debate the nuances of the challenges at hand and develop concepts for solutions. During the conference, the past experiences will be shared, difficulties discussed and potential future course of action will be imagined.

Inaugurating the conference, DRDO Director General (Life Sciences) U.K. Singh told the DFRL to redefine its roles and collaborate with the industry in R and D as it is important to become atmanirbhar in all our productions. Nearly 25 per cent of the funding for R and D is now given to the industry other than the labs with the focus on bringing in innovation.

While complimenting the DFRL for its roles during natural disasters, he said the DFRL sent food supplies to the affected persons during disasters like Kerala floods and Nepal earthquake. With regard to technology transfer, an apricot processing plant has come up in Leh, Ladakh with the help of DFRL. The industry partners must be seen as the competitors and work towards bringing innovation, he added.

“I think the DFRL can think beyond and come up with innovative foods that help reduce stress, developing foods with special ingredients. The world is working way ahead of us. The academia and the industry must become close partners to bring about the change. It’s time to think of even developing technology for artificial photosynthesis,” he felt.

In his address, R. Umamaheshwaran, Director, HSFC, ISRO, Bengaluru spoke about the contributions of the DFRL and the food technologies it developed for the Army, Navy and the Air Force, for different terrains and conditions. “It’s time the labs innovate and go along with the situations for developing foods, like how it developed foods for the astronauts.”

Cmde Manoj Sharma, Principal Director, C and V, Naval HQ also spoke on the occasion.

DFRL Director Anil Dutt Semwal spoke about the DFRL’s contributions since its inception and the way forward. Scientists V.A. Sanjay Kumar and R. Kumar were present.

On the occasion, new technologies developed by the DFRL were released by the dignitaries, and the MoU documents were handed over to the industry partners to whom the technology transfer has been done.

The technologies developed include biodegradable cutlery, milk testing kit (Mark II), multilayer degradable food packaging materials and biodegradable films for packaging applications.

The conference will look into military dietary needs and focused nutritional delivery besides development of sustainable food packaging. hybrid technology for food processing, modern methods and strategies for evaluating the safety and quality of food; designing food processing and packaging systems with artificial intelligence assistance; utilising 3-D printing technology to create culinary products are among the thrust areas of the conference. Food sustainability – current challenges and potential while preserving the food supply chain and R and D for optimising and enhancing military performance will also be discussed at the conference.

DFRL said it has engaged in research and development project to build a technology platform by utilising cutting-edge processing technologies such as microwave sterilisation, infrared processing, high pressure processing, pulsed electric field processing etc to develop newer products/processes to extend shelf life of products to meet military nutritional requirements and enhance soldier acceptance for food products.