DFRL hands over 1.5 tonnes of ready-to-eat food for police personnel

The Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) in Mysuru has prepared and handed over 1.5 tonnes of food products and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizers for distribution among the police personnel in different parts of south Karnataka. They include ready-to-eat food products, fruit juices and instant quick cooking food products.

They were handed over to Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, Vipul Kumar, on Friday for distribution among the police personnel engaged in containment of COVID-19 in Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar.

The ready-to-eat food included vegetable biriyani, lemon rice, tomato rice, khichdi, chapatti, plain rice, dal fry curry, potato peas curry, lemon pickle, lemon juice, instant upma and instant halwa.

“The food products are prepared in stringent hygienic conditions following suitable protocols. The Ready to Eat (RTE) food products are packed in multi-layer retort pouches and processed in a special retort to internationally accepted food standards. After processing, the food products are tested for their microbiological quality and cleared for supplies. The shelf life of these products is one year under room temperature conditions”, DFRL said in a statement.

The hand sanitizers were produced as per the World Health Organization (WHO) protocol, the statement added.

The distribution of food products follows a similar gesture to healthcare professions in Kerala combating COVID-19.

DFRL had also supplied RTE food packets and hand sand sanitizer bottles of 100 ml each to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Superintendent of Police, Mysuru district, for distribution among healthcare workers and police personnel combating COVID-19, besides home guards, BSNL and postal departments staff in Mysuru.