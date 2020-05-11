DFRL develops mobile COVID-19 testing lab

A state-of-the-art mobile microbial containment (BSL-3) laboratory, developed by the Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL)-Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was handed over to the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) here on Monday for conducting COVID-19 tests.

DFRI Director Anil Dutt Semwal handed over the mobile lab, named ‘PARAKH’, to MMCRI Director and Dean C.P. Nanjaraj. MMCRI has been conducting COVID-19 tests at its hi-tech Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL). So far, VRDL has tested over 5,000 samples from the district.

‘PARAKH’ is a fully independent containment laboratory built on ISO 20-ft. container and mounted on Ashok Leyland 1618-2C-4700 wb cabin chassis. It adheres to Class ISO 7 and is operated with negative pressure to handle clinical, food and environmental samples during biological emergency without any risks to workforce and environment, according to the DFRL.

The DRDO lab said the mobile facility is equipped with “dynamic pass box” for transferring samples directly to Class-III bio-safety cabinet for safe handling besides complete Heating Ventilation Air Condition (HVAC) for maintenance of unidirectional airflow and room pressure gradients of negative pressure as compared to the ambient.

‘PARAKH’ consists of PCR workstation, real-time PCR machine, incubator, deep freezer and refrigerator for testing samples and storing reagents with provision for treatment of liquid effluents, safe storage of solid bio-hazard wastes and decontamination by autoclaving. The lab has a provision for storing and donning PPEs; storage of used aprons; and emergency body shower and eye wash.

Designed to source captive and raw power supply, fuel and water, the lab can be deployed at the site of emergency as per the requirements. Vibration during transportation is reduced with the vehicle equipped with air bellow suspension besides air compressor for inflating tyres, a note said.

Anuradha, Head, Microbiology, MMCRI; Amrutha, Officer In-charge, Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL); H.B. Sashidhara from MMCRI; M.M. Parida, Head, Food Microbiology, DFRL; and N. Gopalan, Joseph Kingston and Jayaprakash from DFRL were present.