DFRL conference concludes

December 09, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

The three-day National Conference on “Futuristic Strategies for the Sustainment of Troops in Different Terrains”, organised by the DRDO-Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), concluded here on Friday. Senior officers of the armed forces, top officials of DRDO, researchers, service users, industry participants and academics attended the conference. There were technical sessions on a wide range of topics. DRDO Director General (Life Sciences) U.K. Singh, DFRL Director Anil D. Semwal, and scientists were present at the valedictory of the conference. The expo organised as part of the conference also had the industry participants to whom the technologies have been transferred. DFRL, in a note, said it was concentrating on the production of Meals-Ready-To-Eat with balanced micronutrients in accordance with military nutritional needs. Meals-Ready-To-Eat have been developed for the armed forces and they are terrain specific.