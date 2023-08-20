HamberMenu
Devraj Urs birth anniversary celebrated

August 20, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav offering floral tributes to former Chief Minister D. Devraj Urs portrait on his 108th birth anniversary celebrations in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav offering floral tributes to former Chief Minister D. Devraj Urs portrait on his 108th birth anniversary celebrations in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The 108th birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka late D. Devraj Urs was celebrated in a grand manner by the district administration, Backward Classes Welfare Department and the Kannada and Culture Department in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Lauding the contribution made by the late leader for the welfare of society, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav said that the welfare programmes introduced in the State during his tenure as Chief Minister benefited the people of all sections irrespective of caste.

Mr. Jadhav was addressing the gathering after paying the floral tributes to the portrait of Mr. Urs at the birth anniversary celebrations at S.M. Pandit Rang Mandir Auditorium. He also recalled the social revolution brought by Mr. Urs by implementing the Land Reforms Act, which had uplifted the weaker sections of the society.

Kalaburagi South MlA Allamprabhu Patil, MLC Thippannappa Kamaknoor and others were present.

