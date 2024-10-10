ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees urged not to make animal sacrifice during village fair in Belagavi district

Published - October 10, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled flagged off a spiritual awareness yatra by Vishwa Prani Kalyan Mandali in Belagavi on Thursday.

The yatra, led by Sri Dayananda Swami, is aimed at creating awareness against animal slaughter and sacrifice during the Kakkeri Bhista Devi Temple fair in Belagavi district.

The seer appealed to devotees to perform non-violent worship instead of animal sacrifice.

The Superintendent of Police said that police officers will ensure that the High Court order prohibiting animal sacrifice is implemented.

