GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees urged not to make animal sacrifice during village fair in Belagavi district

Published - October 10, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled flagged off a spiritual awareness yatra by Vishwa Prani Kalyan Mandali in Belagavi on Thursday.

The yatra, led by Sri Dayananda Swami, is aimed at creating awareness against animal slaughter and sacrifice during the Kakkeri Bhista Devi Temple fair in Belagavi district.

The seer appealed to devotees to perform non-violent worship instead of animal sacrifice.

The Superintendent of Police said that police officers will ensure that the High Court order prohibiting animal sacrifice is implemented.

Published - October 10, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.