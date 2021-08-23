Devotees throng Sharanabasaveshwar temple

KALABURAGI

23 August 2021 19:04 IST

A large number of devotees thronged the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi to offer prayers on the third Monday of the auspicious Sravana month.

The temple witnessed a huge gathering and the devotees offered prayers while adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Devotees from neighbouring villages reached the temple on foot; they queued up to pay obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple from 3 a.m. till late at night.

During the Sravana month, devotees observe fasting on all Mondays which are considered to be auspicious days.