KALABURAGI 23 August 2021
Devotees throng Sharanabasaveshwar temple
A large number of devotees thronged the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi to offer prayers on the third Monday of the auspicious Sravana month.
The temple witnessed a huge gathering and the devotees offered prayers while adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19.
Devotees from neighbouring villages reached the temple on foot; they queued up to pay obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple from 3 a.m. till late at night.
During the Sravana month, devotees observe fasting on all Mondays which are considered to be auspicious days.
