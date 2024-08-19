GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees throng Sharanabasaveshwar temple on third Monday of Shravanamasa

Published - August 19, 2024 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees thronging the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi to offer prayers on the first Monday of the auspicious Shravanamasa this year.

Devotees thronging the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in Kalaburagi to offer prayers on the first Monday of the auspicious Shravanamasa this year. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Devotees from across Kalaburagi city and neighbouring villages thronged the famous Sharanabasaveshwar temple in the city to offer prayers on the third Monday of the auspicious Shravanamasa (Hindu Lunar month).

Devotees reached the temple barefoot and queued up to pay obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum starting at 4 a.m. itself. Darshan went on till late into the night.

During the Shravanamasa, devotees observe fasting on all Mondays which are considered to be auspicious days.

The devotees also participate in month-long socio-religious discourses organised at the Sharanabasaveshwar Shrine complex during the holy month of Shravana.

