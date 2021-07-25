Devotees throng places of worship after Karnataka govt relaxes norms

MANGALURU

25 July 2021 15:23 IST

With the State government permitting performance of all rituals associated with places of worship and prayer, people thronged temples, churches and mosques in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on July 25 that are known for religious tourism.

Opening up of rituals at these places is expected to revive the religious economy wherein thousands of people depend upon the activities associated with places of worship for livelihood. Fruit and flower vendors, vendors selling pooja artices, autorickshaw and taxi operators, priests, helpers, hospitality industry, public transport operators and many more expect decent generation of income post COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave.

Devotees thronged temples across the two districts since July 25 morning and began offering various sevas. Many had to fulfil their pending pledges before the deities of respective temples.

Prominent pilgrim centres in these districts, including Kollur Mookambika Temple, Anegudde Vinayaka Temple, Sri Durgaparameshwari Temples at Kamalashile and Mandarthi and Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, all in Udupi district and Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Sri Mangaladevi Temple, Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple and Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, all in Dakshina Kannada district, witnessed heavy footfalls of devotees who lined up to render sevas.

Meanwhile, devotees offered Sunday prayers at their respective churches in these districts. Rev. Fr. Vijay Lobo, public relations officer of Mangaluru Diocese said routine rituals in churches have commenced.

The government had allowed opening of places of worship and prayer from July 5 sans any rituals after the COVID-19 second wave lockdown. Devotees were just allowed to have darshan of the deities while distribution of Tirtha (holy water) and Prasadam as well as Anna Daana (mass feeding) were prohibited. All these activities are now being allowed from Sunday.